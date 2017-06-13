Telenor’s digital lifestyle App ‘WowBox’ reaches 10m users

Islamabad

Launched in May 2015, the digital lifestyle App ‘WowBox’ from world’s leading cellular & digital services provider, Telenor, has reached a whopping 10M subscription mark globally. WowBox is an exclusive and free to browse application that brings an all-in-one experience through a single channel for Telenor subscribers.

WowBox was launched in Pakistan in May 2016, after which it saw great success and today is used by 1.5 million authenticated subscribers in the country. The App serves as a powerful tool for realization of Telenor’s digital inclusion goals in all its global markets including Pakistan where the operator has been leading the ICT-powered digital & financial revolution since its inception.

The App provides users with engaging content, both in terms of up-selling internal product offers, as well as local content from established partners like daily trending news, sport results, in-built games, free music, lifestyle articles, and much more. This draws user attention and therefore allows Telenor to communicate with its customer base directly through the device.

“Team Telenor is super excited to celebrate 10 million WowBox subscriptions that come as a testament to the success of Telenor’s initiatives for fostering digital technology and its uptake globally,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan. “WowBox is one of Telenor’s many innovative products and services that empower people by giving them easy access to multiple online services through a single channel. I am positive that WowBox’s approval ratings will witness exponential growth in the future as well.”—PR