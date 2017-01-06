Telenor to shut down all 17 customer centres

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Telenor Pakistan has decided to close all 17 company-owned sales and service centres across the country this month rending its staff jobless. The firm said it will serve customers through 289 technologically advanced franchises across the country. “It has been decided to divest these (17) Telenor operated Sales & Service Centres nationwide starting January 2017,” said a handout issued by the firm.

“With the changing dynamics of industry, customer demands and technology, it is now possible to serve customers in a better, faster and more efficient way through various other means,” it said. “The move, primarily in line with Telenor’s long-term ambitions to empower its customers, will however impact the company’s S&SC staff linked with these channels who have been offered a Voluntary Severance Scheme (VSS),” it added.

Under the VSS, Telenor Pakistan is offering a payout of up to seven gross salaries, including payment in lieu of notice period, plus other benefits that include medical allowances, in addition to annual bonus (2.25 salaries) and gratuity for eligible employees under the company policy, it explained.

According to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the firm has a customer base of 38.47 million. The company added the move is “aimed at transforming its customer care experience. Telenor Pakistan has decided to serve all its customers through a robust alternate customer servicing channel comprising of 289 walk-in-centres and will further establish customer experience zones in selected locations across Pakistan.”