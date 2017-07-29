Telenor crowned most socially devoted brand

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Telenor Pakistan has been ranked again as the ‘Most Socially Devoted Brand’ by Socialbakers.com in its “Social Marketing Report Pakistan June 2017”. SocialBakers monitored a large number of businesses operating in Pakistan and around the world, including telecom services providers, to determine the rate and time of responses to queries posted by users via Facebook pages of the businesses during June 2017.

According to the data released by Socialbakers.com, Telenor Pakistan led its competitors with 100 percent response rate to thousands of user questions posted to its official page.

Being a leading digital company in the country, Telenor Pakistan has an active presence in the social media sphere, where it interacts directly with its users to get their feedback and resolve queries regarding its products and services.

Commenting on the development, CMO Telenor Pakistan Bilal Kazmi said: “It is reassuring to be ranked again as the most socially devoted brand; it endorses our claim to be customer-centric in both our approach and business policy.

We are embracing a comprehensive transformation from a telecom provider to a digital services provider and as the flag bearer of digital revolution in the country, these milestones strengthen our resolve.”