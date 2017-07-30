Telenor crowned most socially devoted brand, recommits to empower societies

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan’s top telecom and digital services provider, Telenor Pakistan has been ranked again as the ‘Most Socially Devoted Brand’ by Socialbakers.com in its “Social Marketing Report Pakistan June 2017”.

SocialBakers monitored a large number of businesses operating in Pakistan and around the world, including telecom services providers, to determine the rate and time of responses to queries posted by users via Facebook pages of the businesses during June 2017. According to the data released by Socialbakers.com, Telenor Pakistan led its competitors with 100 percent response rate to thousands of user questions posted to its official page.

Being a leading digital company in the country, Telenor Pakistan has an active presence in the social media sphere, where it interacts directly with its users to get their feedback and resolve queries regarding its products and services.

Commenting on the development, CMO Telenor Pakistan Bilal Kazmi said: “It is reassuring to be ranked again as the most socially devoted brand; it endorses our claim to be customer-centric in both our approach and business policy. We are embracing a comprehensive transformation from a telecom provider to a digital services provider and as the flag bearer of digital revolution in the country, these milestones strengthen our resolve.”

Telenor Pakistan’s youth centric brand djuice has also been ranked the most socially devoted telecom brand in 2012 and 2014 by SocialBakers.

Innovation at Telenor is empowering the Pakistani society in the true sense of the word. The Digital Birth Registration (DBR) project, for instance, has seen remarkable results increasing the birth registration rates to over 200% in UCs of Sindh and Punjab where the service was piloted. Similarly, the ‘Khushhaal Zamindaar’ service, which provides localized, contextualized and customized agronomic and livestock information/advisory through text messages and calls, proved immensely popular with 1.4 million active users as of Dec, 2016, 20% of which are female farmers.

For Telenor Pakistan, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) of employees in the company as well as the supply chain is equally important. Over 4,000 man-hours of capacity building in supply chain on health and safety risks, and labor laws, including anti-corruption campaign in supply chain and driving safety campaign were conducted. Moreover, over 8,000 man-hours of competence development and awareness for employees and in-house contractors were organized on various HSE topics like driving safety (in collaboration with Motorway Police) and workplace ergonomics.

The report also highlights Telenor Pakistan’s significant contributions to promoting Responsible Business in the country that include such integral factors as supply chain sustainability and anti-corruption, network resilience during disasters, climate and environment, occupational health & safety, human rights due diligence (HuRiDD), and emergency relief & communications.