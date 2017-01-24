Tele-doctors are a blessing

Ghania Khan

Karachi

I am a widow and belong to a middle-class family. My whole family died in a plane crash so I live alone in an apartment. I have many diseases that’s why I am not able to move physically to go to the doctor for checkups. I cannot afford expensive specialists as well. Whenever it comes to consulting a doctor, I feel totally helpless and hapless. It was becoming very tough for me to survive and the situation was getting worse by the day.

Recently my neighbour told me about Aman Telehealth. This service is provided by Aman Foundation and is very helpful as it serves patients on a single call 24/7. People, who cannot afford high fees of specialists, can just dial 9123 for free treatment. This service does not charge any fee because it is totally based on social work. Now, whenever I feel sick, without wasting any time I pick up my phone and dial 9123 for expert advice. I am grateful to Aman Telehealth for helping me.