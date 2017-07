Quetta

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested four Revenue officials including a tehsildar for tempering the record here on Saturday. NAB sources said that nabbed officials in the revenue record had shown land property of 30 million rupees as worth 480 million rupees.

The NAB detained tehsildar among four revenue department officials who were being interrogated. More arrests and revelations were expected as investigation will proceed, the sources added.—INP