Tehreek-e-Hurriyet leader booked under PSA Operations

Protests in Kulgam against atrocities by troops

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, protest demonstrations marked by complete shutdown, were held in Kulgam district against the highhandedness of Indian army and police. The residents of Frisal area of district, today, staged protests against the ransacking of houses by Indian troops in the area without any provocation. Complete shutdown was observed against the forces’ action. The residents took to the streets to protest against the smashing of windowpanes of houses and damage to vehicles parked on the roadside in the village. Meanwhile, doctors stayed away from work at Government Medical College Srinagar in protest against the thrashing of a fellow doctor by police while he was on duty. The post-graduate students and resident doctors protested against the incident. The protesters said the doctor was seriously injured in the attack. The protesters demanded action against the policeman involved in the incident.

On the other hand, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader form Islamabad district, Fayaz Ahmad Dar was booked under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) today, and was shifted to Kathua jail in Jammu. He was arrested yesterday in Bijbehara.—KMS