Tehreek-e-Hurriyat team visits martyrs’ families

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat delegation visited the residences Hizbul Mujahideen’s martyred commanders Burhan Wani, Sabzar Ahmad and Isaac Newton in Tral town on Eid day.

The delegation was led by Umar Aadil Dar of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat who was accompanied by Khurshed Ahmad Parrey and Fayaz Ahmad Ganai.

The delegation paid rich tributes to the martyrs and promised that peaceful struggle would continue till its logical end.

On the occasion, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani talked to father of Burhan Wani over phone and praised the sacrifices of Burhan and other martyrs.—KMS