Tehran welcomes expansion of ties with Bangkok

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani while noting the four-decade long relations between Iran and Thailand, said his administration fully welcomes further cooperation between the two countries.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani while receiving the letter of credence of the new Ambassador of Thailand to Tehran, expressed hope to witness closer bonds between the two countries through making the best use of the existing potentials.

“Iran and Thailand have signed good agreements for developing and deepening ties, especially in energy, industry and agriculture, implementation of which will promote cooperation between the public and private sectors and lead to further development of relations,” Rouhani said at the meeting.

He went on to add, “after the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the lift of sanctions, there are now good opportunities for cementing ties which I hope will lead to promotion of economic and cultural relations between Tehran and Bangkok.”

For his part, the Ambassador of Thailand to Tehran Kallayana

Vipattipumiprates noted that preferential trade agreement will be signed between the two countries in the near future.

He went on to add, “Thailand is interested in developing its relations with Iran in all fields, especially in energy, trade, agricultural and food products, and tourism.

He further described Tehran-Bangkok relations very close and friendly,

adding “the nuclear deal has provided us with more opportunities to deepen ties of which we hope to make the best use.”

Originally Published By APP