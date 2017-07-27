Tehran-Ankara ties vital to regional security

Undersecretary of Turkey’s Ministry of Interior Muhterem Ince emphasized that cooperation between Tehran and Ankara held great significance to restoration of regional security. While referring to historical and cultural commonalities between the two sides, the Turkish official made the remarks on sidelines of minute-signing ceremony following the first Iran-Turkey joint working group meeting held in the Iranian Interior Ministry. “Interior ministries of Iran and Turkey, over the two-day gathering, shared views and reached agreements on several matters of paramount importance including fighting terrorism, fight against illegal trafficking and illegal immigration as well as security cooperation among the others,” underlined Muhterem Ince. He went on to assert that “in accordance with interests of the twocountries, a document has been agreed upon implementation method of which is of great importance hence the need for follow-up meetings in the future.”

