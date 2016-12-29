TeH district president Ghani Butt arrested in Sopore

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian army and police in a joint operation arrested Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir district President, Abdul Ghani alias Guroo from Sopore area of Baramulla district, today.

Abdul Ghani Butt was evading arrest from past six months of uprising that erupted after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8. Indian Army and police arrested Abdul Ghani in a joint operation near Government Degree College Sopore when he was entering Sopore Munsif Court. Superintendent of Police (SP) Sopore, Harmeet Singh, confirmed his arrest. Meanwhile, TeH in a statement in Srinagar strongly denounced the arrest of party leaders, Abdul Ghani and Hakim-ur-Rehman Sultani and raids on the house of activist, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dar. It said that such tactics could not suppress the Kashmiris’ Kashmiris’ resolve fo freedom from Indian occupation.—KMS