TeH condemns slapping of one more PSA on party leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir (TeH), headed by Syed Ali Gilani, has strongly condemned the slapping of draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) one more time on its leaders, Abdul Hameed Parra and Danish Ahmad Malik, and their shifting to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.

The TeH spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that although the court had granted bail to the two leaders, but the authorities showed no regard for the court ruling. He said that Abdul Hameed Parra had been languishing in jail for last one and half years while Danish Ahmad Malik was arrested during 2016 mass uprising.

He said that their cases were quashed by judiciary, however, they were re-arrested and detained in police stations.

He said that the puppet authorities invoked draconian PSA against both the leaders and shifted them to Kit Bhalwal jail.—KMS