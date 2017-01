Kupwara, Ihk

In occupied Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) has denounced the slapping of draconian, Public Safety Act (PSA) on party activists including Ejaz Ahmad Behroo and Nazir Ahmad Ganai and shifting them to the jails outside the Valley.

The TeH in its statement issued in Srinagar also condemned the arrest of Zahoor Ahmad Kumar and Muhammad Saeed Shah Kupwara and described it as the worst kind of human rights violation and frustration of the authorities.—KMS