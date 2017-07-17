Teenager charged with 15 offences

London acid attacks

Observer Report

London

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with 15 offences, including grievous bodily harm, following the London acid attacks last week. The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was arrested after five moped riders were sprayed with a corrosive substance during a 90-minute period last week. One man was left with life-changing injuries, police said. At least two of the

people attacked were drivers for food delivery services, Deliveroo and UberEATS. A 15-year-old boy, who was also arrested, has been released on bail.

Amid mounting public concern, the British government is considering increasing sentences for acid attacks to a maximum of life. Home Secretary Amber Rudd wrote in The Sunday Times newspaper that those who use noxious liquids as a weapon should “feel the full force of the law”, reported The Guardian. According to the police, the number of reported attacks with corrosive liquids in London rose from 261 in 2015 to 454 in 2016.