Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a youth who sustained serious bullet injuries in the firing of Indian troops on protesters in Pulwama, yesterday, succumbed at a hospital in Srinagar, today.

The 22-year-old, Akeel Ahmad Butt, was injured when the troops fired bullets and pellets on mourners at Hakripara in Pulwama, yesterday. He was shifted to District Hospital, Pulwama, in a critical condition from where he was referred to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.—KMS