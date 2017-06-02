Teenage suicides

While many adults associate teenage as the most carefree and fun-time, unfortunately this is not the case for many young people. According to The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan there were 2,131 suicide attempts in 2011 with 5 or 6 teenagers attempting suicide daily in Karachi.

The question arises why young people are so troubled in Pakistan? Psychologists say there are several factors; depression is main and severe of all. Most of the time it goes undiagnosed because it’s not even considered an illness over here. It might be due to lack of opportunities, bullying at school or lack of social skills. Secondly academic pressure leads to emotional distress. The last one is lack of communication or moral support which makes a person isolated and helpless. It’s not hard to observe if someone is going through trauma, the least we can do is to treat everyone with kindness because people need it.

Maria Mukhtar

Via email

