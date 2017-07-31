TED-2018 fellowships open for journalists

Media entrepreneurs, human rights activists and photographers can apply for a TED fellowship to attend “The Age of Amazement” conference in Vancouver, Canada. The TED Fellows programme is designed to bring together young trailblazers from a variety of fields who have shown unusual accomplishment and courage, said a press release.

Twenty fellows will be selected to attend the TED2018 conference to be held April 10 to 18, 2018. Participants will also have the opportunity to attend pre-conference programs with training by speakers.

The programme targets candidates ages 21 to 40, but anyone over 18 is eligible. Applicants must be proficient in English.—APP

