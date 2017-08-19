Khalid Butt

Lahore

Naseer A. Akhtar, CEO of INFOTECH group, a leading systems integrator and technology solution provider, who is also currently serving as the Chairman of [email protected] (Pakistan Association of Software Houses) addressed the tea seminar of MAP (Marketing Association of Pakistan – Lahore) on 15th August at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club.

He addressed the audience on the topic of “Technology – a tool to convert potential into opportunity”. In his address, he mentioned the importance of Big Data and how companies can embrace a culture of Big Data and Analytics to make better decisions. For companies to sustain in the global market, incorporating data and analytics into their business processes is not a matter of choice but an inevitable necessity.

He further talked about MarTech emphasizing on the use of data management solutions and analytics to find hidden patterns that enable greater revenue for your company, and how marketing and technology can work together to utilize sales force solutions and CRM. In the end, MAP Vice President Mr. Mohammad Saleem and Joint Secretary Ms. Saadia Sharif presented a souvenir to Mr. Naseer A. Akhtar on behalf of MAP Lahore.