Technology helps!

When technology and human mind match and work together, it blasts. However, when it cuts off the effect of each other it becomes a curse. Let us compile students and mobile phones together, debating upon its benefits and harmful effects. Nowadays, everybody has his/her smart phone in hand which is useful in certain ways. It is now a modern era. Everything is on fingertips. Things are just done on Email, Messenger, WhatsApp, Skype etc. Now through screen shoots and advanced camera options any type of information can be kept in the selected memory of cell phone. It is now very easy to study using mobiles. Whereas, in USA and in other developed countries notebooks are replaced by Tablet PCs to encourage the students to utilize more of their efficiencies in learning instead of jotting it down.

However, if we talk about the harmful effects of it, most of the students are misusing it. They switch on mobiles during lectures and researches. They do not concentrate upon the teachers lecture. Secondly, a student mostly seems fobbing every time. Apart from studies, they avoid their peers as well. Finally, they do not study the whole semester because they enjoy social media. In conclusion, everything looks good at its own time. Studies should be adopted in its time and fun should be done in fun time. Time is precious and it only cares for those who care for it.

ASAD KHAN

Karachi

Related