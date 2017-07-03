Technology discovered for rice cultivation without water

Lahore

Pakistani agriculture scientists have discovered a technology through which rice can be cultivated without water. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mehmood said this in a statement issued here on Sunday. He said: “Our agriculture scientists are fully capable who are proving their metal through hardwork”.

The secretary said the latest research of scientists would directly help poor farmers. A research wing of the agriculture department had given a message to the scientists across the world that they were not less than any one.—APP