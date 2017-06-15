Technology addiction

I am a student of Karachi University and concerned about the use of technology by youngsters. In the last few years, addiction to communication technology is increasingly becoming a problem. Researchers found that nearly four in five students had significant mental and physical distress, panic, confusion and extreme isolation when forced to unplug from technology such as mobile phones, laptops and television as well as social networking such as Facebook and Twitter.

Technology is built to make our lives comfortable, taking the difficult work and making it easy to do. Now use of social media has made us addicted to technology. From cell phones to social media, the television and online games we have created a need for technology. It is estimated that 1.3 million crashes (23% of all cars accidents each year) are related to the use of a cell phone.

A daughter is sitting with her father continuously ticking the keypad and father is chill enough to let her do that. In Pakistan phone packages are cheaper than everything. There are parents who are proud that their kids know everything about technology. They don’t know that they are doing everything but studies. Spending a lot of time online gradually isolates a person from friends and loved ones. Ultimately, the loss of significant relationships in a person’s life amounts to a loss of self-identity and connection with life. Online risks facing young people include exposure to sexually explicit material as well as online victimization on the Internet. ’’Children are like wet cement and whatever falls on them makes an impression.’’

Lastly, I would like to say that to get better handle this problem, we need to understand the characteristics of youth who may be at risk for online addiction. Chatting with family is one of the most important things for everyone and we can learn more good stuff when we freely talk with our family. So parents, at least, bring your kids together at dinner time and have your meals together on one table. A family chain is very important and try to make them understand that because that is our Pakistani culture.

HIBA ZAHID

Karachi

Related