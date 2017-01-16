Technical, vocational training has to be integrated with education: Razina

Staff Reporter

“No nation has developed without excelling in education and education is not just reading, but it has to be integrated and glued with technical and vocational training. We therefore need to produce well trained and educated workforce for skill development and quality education”, chairperson NCHD, former Senator Razina Alam Khan said while addressing to the senior management meeting at NCHD head quarters.

The Chairperson NCHD said that Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) have been concluded and the world have embarked upon the new journey of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In order to meet International commitments NCHD under Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Trainings is working with the mandate to support and augment human development efforts, which include Adult Literacy and Universal Primary Education, she informed.

She was of the view that non accessibility is one of the major reasons for low enrollment and high rate of out of school children i.e. 24 million. NCHD’s 5,949 community feeder schools in the remote area are providing access and quality education to the underprivileged and marginalized communities, where 6,581 teachers are imparting multigrade teaching to 310,146 students. She was of the view that when education facilities will be provided at the door step of the community, enrollment rate will increase and drop out ratio will decrease, but in 2017 we have to work with further zeal and passion to increase enrollment.

She said that it is a matter of great satisfaction that our teams in the field are performing well and putting all their efforts for the mission of the Commission. She shared that, NCHD has launched many successful initiatives and models on adult literacy & non formal education in the past, such as Community Learning Centers, Skill Based Literacy Programs for Women Empowerment, Own a School Initiative program, Malala Feeder Schools, Mobile Literacy Program, Every Child in School Initiative, Mainstreaming of Madaris by introducing primary education and Microbe Literacy Program, she expressed. In Madaris, NCHD is planning to enhance the mainstreaming from primary to matriculation level, she informed.

She observed that, Government has launched “Literate Islamabad Project” as a model to improve and enhance education situation in the country, in this connection many initiatives are being taken. NCHD had recently launched “Non-formal Education Project” in collaboration with JICA, 50 model non-formal schools will be established for the age group of 8 to 14 years in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), she informed.

She was of the view that, strategies aimed at equalizing opportunities in education for girls will help us to increase our literacy rate as out of 57 million illiterates, 70% are women and out of 24 million out of school children 51% are girls. NCHD have launched a Literacy Movement in the name of “Each One Teach One”, according to which people from every walk of life and specially the youth of universities will volunteer their services by imparting literacy skills to illiterates in their surroundings. NCHD will provide books and training to the volunteers, she added.

“Keeping in view education statistics, we need to move ahead and need of a National Training Institute and its establishment is a prime requirement for NCHD, in order to cater with the challenges of literacy in the country. The Institute will facilitate the professionals of the Non formal Education (NFE) Providers in capacity building, material development, program designing and execution, research and development and producing a data bank, she further added.

She said that the government of PML –N has given special emphasis to education, as vision 2025 envisages increasing primary school enrollment and completion rate to 100% and literacy rate to 90% and improving primary and secondary gender parity index to 1, reflects government’s commitment to the cause of education.