Technical, vocational education vital for country’s uplift: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the future of Pakistan is attached with the promotion of technical and vocational education; adding that 60 percent of the total population consists of 15 to 30 years age who can be utilized for changing destiny of the nation by giving them latest knowledge and skills.

The challenge of employing energies of 60 percent youth should be transformed into opportunities and if this major chunk of the population is not utilized for the development of trade, industry and other sectors, then we would lose this golden opportunity. We don’t have sufficient resources of oil and gas and the treasure of sui-gas is also going to expire. Our youth is our best treasure and more money can be made by giving them technical education.

The Punjab government has made tremendous arrangement for the promotion of technical and vocational education and these steps are bearing fruit. National Vocational and Technical Training Commission is playing an important role in giving technical education to the youth. However, it should move further in collaboration with TEVTA, PVTC and Punjab Skill Development Program.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of distribution of prizes among the students of NAVTEC at a local hotel today. He congratulated the students showing exemplary performance and termed them as bright stars who are destined to change the destiny of the nation with their hard work. He said that you are future of this nation as well guarantor of bright future of Pakistan. I would advise you to work hard to make the country great. He said that Punjab government gives cash prizes to position holder students every year as encouragement and a delegation of position holder students is also sent to renowned educational institutions of European countries on study tour.

The bright students of all the federating units are also included in these programs; he added and announced that NAVTEC’s position holder students will also be included in these programs in future. Sharing the background of NAVTEC institutions, the Chief Minister said that when he was elected as Khadim-e-Punjab for the first time in 1997, then time was wasted in the name of technical trainings. Only paper work was done and no vocational training was given in these institutions. During the era of 1997 to 1999, we have had laid the foundation of institutions likes TEVTA and PVTC.

Then unluckily, our government was toppled and NAVTEC came into being during the period of dictatorship but this institution failed to perform any worthwhile performance with regard to technical education. Now under the leadership of Zulfiqar Cheema, NAVTEC has progressed and wonderful work has been done to make it commensurate with the needs of the market and through change in syllabus for which he deserves accolades. He said that a lot more space is available for the promotion of technical education in Pakistan and tremendous potential exists in this sector.

The issues like poverty and unemployment can be addressed through the promotion of technical education. It is my proposal that close coordination should be arranged between NAVTEC, TEVTA and PVTC and the NAVTEC should also adopt the strategy of Punjab Skills Development Company.

He said that we don’t make institutions of technical education and schools but hire the services of best companies associated with technical education to train the youth as the training standards of these companies are of high quality. He said that China has made an investment of 60 billion dollars under the CPEC and more investment will also be arranged in future. We have sent hundreds of children from Punjab and other provinces to China for learning Chinese language.