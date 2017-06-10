Technical education imperative for industrial, economic dev: FCCI

Faisalabad

Technical education is not only imperative for speedy industrial and economic development but also tackle effectively the issue of unemployment. Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Vice President Engineer Ahmed Hassan stated this here Friday while addressing a function held for distribution of cheques worth Rs 3.3 million among passed-out students of Vocational Training Institutes (VTIs) of Faisalabad under Sustainable Economic Empowerment Program (SEEP).

Hassan said that youth had a major share in the overall population of Pakistan but it was surprising that only one student got technical education as compare to ten students who opt for general education. He said that statistic proved that students with technical and vocational skills got jobs immediately whereas the students with general education had to face difficulties on this front.

Moreover, they were also unable to start their own businesses as they lack fundamental skills or expertise.

He appreciated Punjab government for launching Vocational Training Institutes program entailing various courses to equip deserving students with market-driven skills. He also lauded the Sustainable Economic Empowerment Program under which the government provided funds to the passed-out students to start their own businesses.

In this connection the students who had completed computer applications course would get Rs.70,000, Textile Fitter, Motorcycle Mechanic, Auto Mechanics and Beauticians would get Rs. 60,000, while the students who had completed Dress-making, Embroidery and Industrial Stitching course would get Rs. 50,000.

Engineer Ahmed Hassan underlined the importance of technical education and also presented a comparison of developed countries that had made progress only due to their technically skilled youth.

District Zakat Committee Chairman Nazeer Hussain Bajwa and Area Manager Malik Muhammad Rafique also spoke on the occasion.—APP