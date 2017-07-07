Tech, vocational education university being set up in Punjab

Chinese delegation meets Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

A high-level delegation of Chinese University of Technology & Education in the city of Tianjin called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here today. The Chinese delegation was led by university’s Vice President Mr. Yan Bing.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif appreciated that Tianjin University of Technology & Education is going to set up latest technology and vocational education university in the Punjab which would be named as Punjab Tianjin University of Technical and Vocational Education. The students of this university would get dual degree. He said that proposal of delegation of the Tianjin Technical University for training of teachers of vocational institutions is admirable and the provincial government would take full benefit of this offer. The teachers of technical institutes would be provided training from Tianjin Technical University, he said.

The Chief Minister said that it is his mission to provide latest technical education and training to the youth and observed that the project of Punjab Tianjin University of Technical and Vocational Education would go a long way in preparing trained skilled force in the province. The skilled force has played an important role in the economic development and prosperity of China and due to the strong contribution of this skilled workforce, China has touched new heights. Similarly, the PML-N government will usher in economic revolution by youth empowerment through development and utilization of trained skilled force. He said that youth would be empowered through provision of latest skills education and this trained force will play important role in national development and prosperity.

For this purpose, the project of Punjab Tianjin Technical University has been envisaged and definitely, Chinese expertise would be useful for the Punjab government. The students of Punjab Tianjin Technical University will get same facilities and latest technical education which is being provided in Tianjin University.

The Chief Minister further said that the experts of Tianjin University will also develop syllabus of Punjab Tianjin Technical University and this institution would be transformed according to the needs of Punjab province. Similarly, the master trainers of TEVTA, Skill Development Company and PVTC would get latest training from Tianjin Technical University. In the first phase, 100 teachers will be trained as master trainers; while Chinese teachers will also be included in the faculty of Punjab Tianjin Technical University. He said that the selection of teachers going to China for training as master trainers would be made purely on merit. He directed to constitute a steering committee to design the selection criteria and other issues pertaining to selection of teachers for their training in China. This committee would take all steps speedily.

He said that a pilot project of vocational training will be launched in 100 selected schools in the province and it will be further extended to other schools on fast track basis. This program would commence from September, this year. He said that today is an important day with regard to promotion of technical education because the decision of delegation of Tianjin Technical University to promote partnership with Punjab government for the promotion of technical education would have far-reaching results. He said that promotion of education on durable basis is his commitment and every sort of resources will be provided as like before to further promote education.