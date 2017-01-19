Teaching of Quran made compulsory subject in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has made milestone in the History of the province by making the teaching of the Holy Quran as a compulsory subject in all the public /private schools.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department plans to teach the teachings of the Holy Quran (Nazra) as a compulsory subject from Grade 1st to 5th and translation of the Holy Quran from Grade 6th to 10th for Muslim students both in public as well as private institutions in the province.

The summary was approved by Chief Minister for placement before the provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the same will be implemented in the forthcoming Educational Session.

The Objectives Resolution (a substantive part of the Constitution under Article 2a) commands that the Muslims in Pakistan shall be enabled to order their lives in the individual and collective spheres in accordance with the teachings and requirements of Islam as set out in the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

It is one of the Principles of Policy, vide Article 31 of the Constitution, that steps shall be taken to enable the Muslims of Pakistan, individually and collectively, to order their lives in accordance with the fundamental principles and basic concepts of Islam and to provide facilities whereby they may be enabled to understand the meaning of life according to the Holy Quran and Sunnah. It has further been provided that the state shall endeavor, as respects the Muslims of Pakistan, to make the teaching of the Holy Quran and Islamiat compulsory, to encourage and facilitate the learning of Arabic language and to secure correct and exact printing and publishing of the Holy Quran.