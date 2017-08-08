Teachers, students complain of harassment by Indian troops

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, teachers and students of a school in Pahalgam area of Islamabad district have complained that they were manhandled by army men, today, and were directed to recite Indian anthem ‘Vande Mataram. A teacher, who identified himself as Ajaz Ahmad, said that army men barged into the school in Yanner area of Pahalgam without any provocation.

“First they harassed us for graffitis on school walls outside eulogising Burhan Wani. We told them locals have painted the graffitis but they didn’t listen to us,” said Ahmad.

He said that Headmaster Ghulam Nabi Mir was also manhandled by the army men. Another teacher said that the army men directed them to make children sing ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.—KMS