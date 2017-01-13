Teachers selected under MT-FPDP of HEC visit FJWU

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad Thursday arranged a training session for newly appointed faculty members at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) under the Master Trainers Faculty Professional Development Programme (MT-FPDP).

Faculty of Education, FJWU hosted the event and was involved in preparing the training modules for 30 teachers selected from different provinces including educational institutions of AJK.

The teachers actively participated in the session which was arranged aimed at providing an opportunity to the faculty members to polish their skills.

Director General Learning Innovation Division HEC, Fida Hussain was also present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, Vice Chancellor, FJWU presided over the session and underlined the need to provide training to the teachers according to the requirements of modern era.

She also advised the teachers to enhance their abilities in teaching and research. She gave a brief lecture on the strategies and methods of developing programs.

Fida Hussain thanked the VC for hosting an important session and making efforts for education department. Dr. Najeeb Ullah, Dean Education Department also thanked the HEC for organizing the program in FJWU which will be useful for the master trainers and faculty members of FJWU.