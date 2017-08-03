Tea worth $523.929m imported during previous FY

Islamabad

As many as 197,158 metric tons of tea worth US$ 523.928 million imported during the financial year ended on June 30, 2017 as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

Tea import into the country during the period under review increased by 2.13 percent and reached at 197,158 metric tons valuing US$ 523.929 million as compared the imports of 173,785 million worth of US$ 513.14 million of same period last year.

However, on month on month basis, tea imports into the country reduced by 11.31 percent during the month of June as compared the same month of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Tea imports into the country in month of June, 2017 was recorded at 12,063 metric tons valuing US$ 32.9 million as compared the imports of 14,782 metric tons worth US$ 37.19 million of same month last year.

Meanwhile, imports of edible oil including soyabean and palm into the country during previous financial year decreased by 32.85 percent and increased by 12.85 percent respectively.

The soyabean imports into the country during 12 months of financial year 2016-17 decreased by 32.85 percent and reached at 87,280 metric tons worth US$ 122.785 million.

However, during previous financial year, imports of palm oil into the country increased by 12.77 percent and stood at 2,628,253 metric tons worth of US$ 1.905 billion.

It may be recalled food group imports into the country grew by 13.92 percent during previous financial year and stood at US$ 6.138 million as compared the imports of US$ 5.388 million of the financial year 2016-17.—APP