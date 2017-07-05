Tea worth $491m imported

Islamabad

Country spent US$ 491 million on the import of tea during last 11 months to fulfill the domestic requirements of the commodity. Tea imports into the country witnessed 3.19 percent increase during the period from July-May, 2016-17, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

About 187,070 metric tons of tea imported into the country during last eleven months of current financial year as against the import of 159,003 metric tons of same period of last year.

However, soyabean oil imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 35.35 percent as compared with the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2016-17, about 87,551 metric tons of soyabean oil valuing US$ 112.531 million were imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as against the imports of 134,943 metric tons valuing US$ 174.59 million during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, palm oil imports into the country during last 11 months grew by 12.76 percent and reached at US$ 1.746 billion.

During the period under review, about 2,409,220 metric tons of palm oil valuing US$ 1.54 billion were imported to fulfill the domestic requirements of the edible oil.

The palm oil import into the country during 11 months of last financial year was recorded at 2,520,074 metric tons worth US$ 1.54 billion, the data added.

The sugar imports into the country reduced by 21.32 percent as during the period under review, 10,141 metric tons of sugar worth US$ 4.668 million imported as compared the imports of 111,591 metric tons worth US$ 5.933 million.

It may be recalled that food group imports into the country during last 11 months grew by 15.96 percent and it was recorded at US$ 5.650 billion as compared with the imports of US$ 4.873 billion of corresponding period of last financial year.—APP