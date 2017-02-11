Tea imports decline by 8pc

Islamabad

The tea imports into the country decreased by 7.99 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year. In terms of US dollors , the tea imports into the country were recorded at $257.584 million during July-December (2016-17) against the imports of $279.953 million during July-December (2015-16), according to official data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). However, in terms of quantity, the tea imports into the country witnessed increase of 17.91 percent during the period under review by going up from 91,090 metric tons to 107,406 metric tons.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis the tea imports into the country decreased by 9.83 percent during December 2016 compared to the same month of last year.—APP