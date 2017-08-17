Tea import increases 2.13pc

Islamabad

Tea import increased by 2.13 percent during the financial year ended on June 30,2016 as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

About 197,158 metric ton of tea worth US$ 523.929 million imported to fulfill the domestic requirements against the import of 173,785 metric ton valuing US$ 513.14 million of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, month on month basis, the tea imports into the country decreased by 11.31 percent as it was recorded at 12,063 metric ton valuing 13.765 million in June, 2017.

The tea imports into the country during the month of June, 2016 was recorded at 14,782 metric ton worth of US$ 37,193 million, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, spices imports into the country during 12 months of previous year reduced by 5.91 percent as about 133,2761 metric ton of spices worth US$ 138.637 million imported as compared to the imports of 143,520 metric ton worth of US$ 147.339 million of the same period last year.

During the period under review, imports of soyabean oil also reduced by 32.85 percent as was recorded at 97,280 metric ton.

Soyabean worth US$ 122.7895 million were imported during previous financial year ended on June 30 as compared to the imports of US$ 182.85 million of the corresponding period of last year.

It may be recalled here that food group imports into the country during the period under review grew by 13.92 percent and it was recorded at US$ 6.138 billion.—APP