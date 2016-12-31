TDPs repatriation will start from January 15

Islamabad

Political administration of North Waziristan Agency has said that repatriation process of Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs) from the agency to take refuge in Khost province of Afghanistan will start from January 15.

It is reported that the officials of political administration of North Waziristan Agency held a meeting with TDPs of the agency at Ghulam Khan crossing point who took refuge in Khost province of Afghanistan.

They discussed repatriation of the TDPs in the negotiations. According to local tribesmen, TDPs in Afghanistan are happy for the date of their repatriation and hoped that they will be return happily.

Assistant of political agent of the agency Muhammad Anwar Khan Shinwari told Mashaal Radio that they discussed every possible measure for their safe return and fixed date of January 15 for their repatriation.

He said two thousand families will return in the first phase and two hundred on daily basis. He said that the political administration of the agency will provide transport facilities for the returning families.

He said first those families will settled who have already returned to the North Waziristan. He said they did not hold talks with Afghan authorities in this connection, however; they hold talks with Afghan border security forces.

Muhammad Anwar Khan Shinwari said that the Afghan border security forces assured all possible support to them in repatriation of the families. It is pertinent to mention that about one million people have been displaced from North Waziristan Agency due to military operation against militants. About two thousand and five hundred families took refuge in Afghanistan’s Khost province. Meanwhile, Assistant Political Officer (APO) of South Waziristan Muhammad Shoaib Khan Saturday said that the last phase of repatriation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of the South Waziristan would be completed very soon.

Talking to APP , he said that aid was being provided to the returning IDPs to their homes. He said the government was giving ten thousand rupees for transportation besides twenty five thousand per family and food items to every family.

The government is providing four hundred thousand rupees to those whose homes have been destroyed completely. The affectess of partially damaged houses were being provided one hundred and forty thousand rupees in compensation.

Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) of Parachinar Bazaar in Kurram Agency demanded the political administration to seek their consent before sending them back to the agency. They also requested the provision of financial support to each returning family.

According to media reports, the displaced persons first staged a protest demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club and then held a press conference. The TDPs were of the view that they would return to the agency after their demands were fulfilled.

It is pertinent to mention that the FATA Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) gives Rs 10,000 for transportation and an additional Rs 25,000 to each returning family.—APP