TDAP working to develop export regime: DG

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is endeavouring to forge an effective liaison with private and public stakeholders through support and assistance to help promote the national trade at the international business markets with the purpose to add their contribution in the national development. Mian Riaz Ahmed, Director General TDAP Lahore expressed these views while addressing a group of officers from National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar who visited TDAP Lahore today. The DG apprised the delegate officers about TDAP role in the development of Pakistan’s external trade and illustrated about the working functions of the organization.

The DG expressed that Pakistan is facing challenges in enhancing export growth due to less value addition, low skilled labor and less competency at the international markets.