TDAP striving to remove hurdles in exports

Staff Reporter

Sialkot

Director General, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Dr. Muhammad Usman has assured the Sialkot exporters that efforts would be made to remove all hurdles in the way of promotion of exports.

Addressing a meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday, he said the prime obligation of the TDAP was to promote the Pakistan exports, besides lending a helping hand to the exporters and cooperating with them for enhancing the exports.

The TDAP DG said that Sialkot exporters had been playing an instrumental role in boosting the national economy through exports, however, there was a dire need to encourage and patronize exporters by the government.

He said the TDAP would help and encourage the Sialkot exporters at every level and ensure easy access of Sialkot exporters to the international and world trade markets.

He said the TDAP would help the Sialkot exporters in promoting exports of non-traditional export products globally.

He urged the Sialkot exporters to focus on non-traditional export products, saying that it could have a great potential, besides, paving way for Sialkot exporters to explore and capture new international trade markets.

He said the TDAP would also help improve market access through promoting the ‘business’ image of Pakistan in the key export markets for Pakistani products and services, the world over.

During the meeting, Sialkot business community urged the government to adopt effective and positive measures for ensuring the continuity of the government’s effective and positive economical, industrial and trade policies for strengthening the national economy.