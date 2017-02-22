TDAP seminar on WEBOC

Sukkur

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) sub regional office Sukkur on Wednesday organized an awareness seminar on Web Based One Customs (WeBoc) at the request of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Agha Qadirdad market Sukkur with collaboration of District Government Sukkur and Directorate Reforms and Automation (Customs) at Circuit House, Sukkur.

The purpose to organize the seminar was to provide a platform for the exporters of Sukkur region to discuss their issues about WeBoc and Customs Department.

WeBoc has been developed by Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) for federal board of revenue (FBR) and its divisions like customs. It is a web based system for filing Goods Declaration (GD) for import and export cargo, which is used by importers, exporters and their Customs Clearing Agents. WeBoc is the standard and mandatory platform for filing goods declarations.

The Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan Sukkur, Deputy Collector Custom office Sukkur, Senior Manager WeBoc (Operations) Karachi, exporters from Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Khairpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Agha Qadirdad Market Sukkur participated in seminar.

Arshad Hussain, Senior Manager WeBoc (Operations) Karachi presented a presentation on WeBoc and elaborated all aspects of WeBoc in detail. The participants of seminar showed their keen interest to learn more about the WeBoc software to get the maximum advantage from it.

The representatives from SCCI, KCCI and Agha Qadirdad Market Sukkur discussed their export related issues in detail and appreciated the efforts of TDAP and the Pakistan customs for arranging such a detailed & fruitful seminar.

It was a demand of exporters of Sukkur region was to strengthen the Custom office Sukkur. The Deputy Collector, Custom Sukkur informed the participants of seminar that the demand of exporters has been forwarded to the higher authorities and very soon it will be fulfilled.—Agencies