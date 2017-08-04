TDAP to promote women entrepreneurship

Staff Reporter Staff Reporter

Lahore

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is endeavoring to promote country’s trade by extending help and assistance to the business community in the country. Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Lahore, Mian Riaz Ahmad said this while talking to President, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Lahore in TDAP office here on Thursday. President WCCI, Lahore Division Mrs Shazia Suleman requested the TDAP Director General to support women delegation to Sri Lanka and Eastern Europe countries. They also want TDAP support for women entrepreneurs participating in the coming SAARC exhibition. The Director General assured the women entrepreneurs of TDAP support in this regard. The women entrepreneurs also wanted to hold seminars on CPEC and Trade Map with the assistance of TDAP. The DG assured the support by TDAP and pledged that TDAP was serving the cause of trade promotional activities in the country. Mrs Rukhsana Khan and Mrs Falahat Imran accompanied the President WCCI, Lahore.

Related