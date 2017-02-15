TDAP organizes training session

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan’s procurement practices governed by a set of outdated rules and regulations while public procurement suffered from inefficiency and poor management.

Guest Speaker Sheikh Afzaal Raza, an HRM Officer of the Auditor General of Pakistan having specialization in Public Procurement Management expressed these views while addressing a training session on PPRA rules and tendering organized by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here today at its conference room. Raza highlighted the salient features of PPRA ordinance 2002 including goods, works and services and also apprised the participants about the public procurement rules 2004. He confirmed that procuring agencies while engaging in procurements shall ensure that the procurements are conducted in a fair and transparent manner. He also highlighted World Bank recommendations in perspective of enacting a modern transparent public procurement law based on UNCITRAL Model Law for procurement.

Mian Riaz Ahmed Director General TDAP (SRO) Punjab considered the training session as a valuable knowledge orientation for the TDAP officers and hoped that TDAP would continue enhancing the capacity building of its officers which will subsequently help in exercising their potential towards the trade enhancement of the country. All officers of TDAP attended the training session.