TDAP focusing on non-traditional markets to enhance exports

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Secretary Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Inam-Ullah Khan has said that non-traditional markets are being focused to enhance Pakistani exports. Addressing members of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) here on Tuesday, he said that efforts are under way to create strong linkages between businessmen of Pakistan and their counterparts in other countries.

Terming GSP plus status a turning point, he said that the authority was making serious efforts to give a quantum jump to Pak exports by focusing particularly on non-traditional markets.

Earlier, PTEA Chairman Ajmal Farooq highlighted major irritants in exports growth and said that textile exporters have traditionally been concentrating on European and American markets and had built good reputation in home textiles and made-ups, especially in bed-linen.

Declaring B2B interaction key tool in trade promotion, he suggested frequent exchanges of trade delegations with the trading partner countries to explore the potential of trade.

Pakistani economy is based on cotton and textile exports are the main source of generating foreign exchange for the country.