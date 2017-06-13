TDAP endeavoring to build effective liaison b/w private-public stakeholders

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is endeavoring to build an effective liaison with private and public stakeholders through support and assistance to help promote the national trade at the international business markets with the purpose to add their contribution in the national development.

Secretary Trade development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Inam Ullah Khan Dharejo expressed these views during his meeting with the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) and Pakistan Meat Exporters Association (PMEA) at the conference room of TDAP Lahore here today.

The Secretary stated that ‘Being the premier trade promotion organization of the country, TDAP is working to strengthen the supply base including exporters’ capabilities and capacities through seminars, workshops and regular research so that they may be able to float their business consignments with capacity and awareness related to the present day global trade regime’.

“We at TDAP are focusing to help exporters improve and enhance their business weightage through proper guidance and amicable solution for execution of their business plan so that the mutual coordination of TDAP with exporters could subsequently add to the country’s exports, Secretary said and hoped that the joint collaboration between TDAP and exporters associations will help improve the country’s trade growth.

Both the PCMEA and PMEA associations made their presentations and requested for further facilitation. Secretary TDAP assured the associations of TDAP support and help so that they could perform better in the export field.