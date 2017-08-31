TDAP assures to facilitate growers, exporters of dates

Staff Reporter

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan has organized Pakistan Date Show and Seminar recently at Expo Centre, Karachi. Around 40 dates growers, exporters, traders, value added manufacturers from Sindh and Balochistan participated in the event. They displayed wide variety of dates growing in Sindh and Balochistan. Coincide with the dates show, seminar on value addition in dates were also organized by TDAP. 14 speakers from Sindh and Balochistan made speeches and presentation during the seminar. Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary, Agriculture, Government of Sindh inaugurated the show.

During the Seminar the speakers emphasized on improvement of quality of dates production in Sindh and Balochistan by using latest technology and development of processing plant in the region. They further suggested that there is a huge scope on value addition of dates and our exporters will earn huge foreign exchange by exporting value added products of dates

Sindh & Balochistan Dates Growers Associations highly appreciated the efforts of TDAP in organizing Date Show & awareness on value added on dated and urged TDAP to make this event as a regular annual feature. They also suggested organizing awareness seminars.

During the Seminar DG, TDAP assured the growers /exporters of dates from Balochistan & Sindh that TDAP will facilitate the growers/exporters of dates by arranging their participation in international exhibition and will send their delegation to potential international markets for promotion of exports of dates.