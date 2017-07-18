TCKP tourist policing yielding positive result

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The introduction of tourist policing system has started yielding positive results as the tourists are now feeling a sense of safety and security as they visit the scenic spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This was stated by Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs, Muhammad Tariq, during his visit to Kalam and Naran on Monday. Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, General Manager (Admin & Properties) Sajjad Hameed and project Director Tauseef Khalid accompanied the secretary.

The officials inspected the pace of work on the ongoing tourism and beautification projects in Kalam and Naran. They also visited renovated tourist rest areas, parks and road reconstruction projects. The secretary expressed satisfaction over the available facilities at the camping pods in Hazara and Malakand divisions and said that the tourists were now enjoying the modern day facilities at these camping pods.

He said that setting up of camping pods in scenic spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was another success story created by the tourism department after the rest-houses in Galiyat.