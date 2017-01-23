TCKP participates in Int’l Tourism Trade at Spain

Peshawar

Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated at ‘FITUR Spain’ which was held at Feria de Madrid, Spain from 18th-22nd January as an Exhibitor in order to promote soft image of Pakistan.

The delegation of Tourism Corporation consists of officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government including Adul Munim Minster for Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muahmmad Tariq Secretary Tourism & Culture, Mushtaq Ahmed Managing Director TCKP, Sajjad Hammed General Manager TCKP, Ajmal Khan Director Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

FITUR, being one of the main events for the tourism industry worldwide and the leading trade show, is already working on configuring a top-level business space, with the best tools, to allow professionals from the world of tourism to successfully confront the challenges the industry presents at this time.

This event showcases products like tour operators, travel agencies, carrier companies, representatives of hotels and other forms of lodging facilities, leisure and culture contractors, residential tourism firms, travel media representatives, government officials, representatives of tourism boards, members of trade associations and students of training institutes etc. in the Railway, Shipping & Aviation, Travel & Tourism industries.

The Advisor to Chief Minister for Tourism Abdul Munim said that there is an immense growth and investment potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Our main objective is to attract larger number of foreign tourists to the country and to explore the most scenic province internationally.

Our province is a peaceful destination for foreigners and is blessed with exotic valleys and unique rich culture and tradition regardless of others, said by Secretary Tourism & Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tariq Khan.

He further said that Malakand division is now a free zone area for international tourists worldwide which projects the soft image of our province to outer world.

Keeping in view the importance of Pakistan’s delegation participation in International Tourism Trade Fair and is encouraging International Tour Operators to bring Cultural and Mountaineering expeditions to Pakistan, which will highlight Pakistan as one of the best Tourist destination for international tourists.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director TCKP Mr. Mushtaq Ahmed said that TCKP making strenuous efforts to promote tourism & culture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.—APP