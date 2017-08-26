TCF ADP certificate ceremony held

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A certificate distribution ceremony, conducted by the TCF Ambassadors at IBA, was held recently. The session primarily intended to appreciate the efforts of, and express gratitude to the volunteers, students and IBA admin who participated in TCF Alumni Development Programme (ADP).

The session started off with Mr. Riaz Kamlani, the Vice President of TCF, informing the audience on the history of TCF as it evolved from teaching primary school kids to successfully expanding to include the Alumni Development Programme (ADP), which now prepares students for admission in top tier Pakistani universities.

He commended both the underprivileged students enrolled in the Programme and the student volunteers for the time they had invested in TCF. He then elaborated on the message he wanted to convey to each of the student bodies. To the TCF ADP students, he impressed upon the importance of hard work, while to the volunteers, he brought to their attention the multifaceted benefits of being a part of this Programme, how it led them to not only experience the valued joy of giving, but also, allowed them to gain professional skills in management related activities.

Riaz Kamlani also thanked the executive administration of IBA, including Dr. Nasir Touheed, TCF Ambassador at IBA and his team, for their continued and unwavering support behind the Alumni Development Programme, since its initiation at IBA. Being both an IBA alumni and the Vice Chancellor of TCF, he emphasized on how each held a special place for him, ‘IBA dreams big, and TCF also dreams big,’ he said, with a proud smile on his face.