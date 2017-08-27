TCF acknowledges IBA students volunteering for cause of education

Staff Reporter

The Citizens Foundation (TCF) hosted certificate distribution ceremony to appreciate efforts and express gratitude to the volunteers comprising students of Institute of Business Administration (IBA – Karachi) for the cause of education among marginalized children.

The event organized under TCF Alumni Development Programme (ADP). was addressed by Riaz Kamlani of TCF, Muskan Amjad and Osama Sajid, both the students of TCF – ADP’s academic year 2016-17 and presently enrolled with IBA – Karachi and Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) respectively.

Saad Ahmed, a volunteer who taught the ADP Level 1 and Tehreem Jahan, a member of the TCF Ambassadors at IBA management team also shared their struggles and experiences, enabling the audience to gain perspective of TCF ADP as a whole.

Osama talked about his work ethic at TCF classes before taking the entrance exam at GIKI, while Muskan expressed gratitude to the volunteers who had helped her to be a Sindh Talent Hunt Program (STHP) scholar at IBA – Karachi.

Riaz Kamlani, the vice president (Outcomes) of TCF shared the history of the organization that evolved from a primary school for kids belonging to marginalized sections and successfully expanded to Alumni Development Programme (ADP).

“The program prepares the underprivileged students for admission in some of Pakistan’s top tier universities,” he said.

Kamlani commended both the underprivileged students enrolled in the Programme and the undergraduate student volunteers from IBA for the time they had invested in TCF’s mission of “removing barriers of class and privileged”.

He on the occasion impressed upon the importance of hard work and drew attention of the volunteers towards the multifaceted benefits of being a part of this Programme that led them to not only experience the valued joy of giving, but also, allowed them to gain professional skills in management related activities.

Riaz Kamlani also thanked the executive administration of IBA, including Dr. Nasir Tauheed and his team, for their continued and unwavering support for TCF’s Alumni Development Programme, since its inception at the IBA.