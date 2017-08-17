TCC of China keen to enhance investment opportunities in Pakistan

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Tianchen Engineering Corporation (TCC ) of China has vast experience and would like to invest in Pakistan to enhance the investment opportunities and China is already extending cooperation in different sectors in Pakistan.

This was stated by Ms.Li-Jial Director of TCC head of a delegation of Chinese led by Ms.Li-Jial Director of China Tianchen Engineering Corporation (TCC) in China visited Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday.The Delegation was welcomed by President FPCCI Mr. Zubair F. Tufail

During brief discussion, the TCC and FPCCI agreed in principle to establish and exchange investment missions to further enhance the investment relations between the two countries.

Ms.Li-Jialhighlighted that Pakistan and China enjoy close and friendly ties since the establishment of the bilateral Trade and investment between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the FPCCI President, Mr. Zubair F. Tufail said that Pakistan gives great importance to its relations with China as China is an important friend of Pakistan. He added that Chemical manufacturing Association is not fully aware about investment opportunities, since TCC has great experience in Oil Refinery they should guide us regarding Oil Refinery, Energy Sectors, chemical complexes and other projects to explore investment opportunities mutually beneficial to both the countries.

He urged to identify the areas to discover the new locations for investment in Karachi. President FPCCI Mr. Zubair F. Tufail further added that FPCCI has discussed with government to earmark 500-1000 acre of land for the establishment of separate port near Karachi including chemical complexes.

President FPCCI Mr. Zubair F. Tufail assured full support from relevant ministries and he also invited the TCC delegations to sign MOU with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of commerce and Industry that would prove a giant leap towards enhancing investment relations between two countries.