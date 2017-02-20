TCA, AGP collaboration to help modernize audit practices

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan welcomes close collaboration between TCA and AGP that could help modernize audit practices in both countries, thereby bringing improvement in overall governance with particular emphasis on transparency in financial matters.

Ishaq Dar expressed these views while talking the visiting delegation of the Turkish Court of Accounts (TCA) led by its Deputy President, Fikret Çöker here on Monday. Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Rana Assad Amin, accompanied the delegation.

The two sides discussed matters relating to enhancement of cooperation between TCA and AGP, including under the MoU signed last year in order to mutually benefit from each other’s experience and expertise. The MOU provides for co-operation through parallel / joint audits, co-operative audits and peer reviews.

Dar said that like Turkey, the Constitution of Pakistan provides for the mechanism of AGP which functions independently and has the mandate to ensure transparency in all financial matters in the country. On this occasion, Minister Dar also apprised the TCA delegation about Pakistan’s participation in the Open Government Partnership (OGP), a multilateral initiative which aims to secure concrete commitments from governments to promote transparency, empower citizens, fight corruption, and harness new technologies to strengthen governance. He said that Pakistan has also become member of the OECD Anti-Tax Evasion Convention.

Finance Minister Dar also expressed his condolences to Fikret Çöker and the Turkish people at the loss of precious lives in terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In his remarks on the occasion, Fikret Coker said that being in Pakistan is like being at home. He said that friendship between Turkey and Pakistan is very deep rooted and one of a kind. He highlighted that the current visit is focused on streamlining cooperation activities between TCA and AGP under the MoU signed last year and in this regard they had detailed exchange of views with senior officials at the AGP office. He also welcomed the concepts of parallel and joint audit, and exchange of visits by experts. He assured complete cooperation from TCA in upgrading audit systems in both the countries.

Fikret Coker on behalf of the President TCA and members of his delegation, also expressed deep sense of sorrow over the heinous acts of terror that occurred across the country during the last few days.