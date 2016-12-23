TB: A metastasising disease

Liquat Saleh

Kech

Tuberculosis, commonly known as TB, is a metastasising disease caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis. However, it has a demoralizing impact on people’s health owning to which a number of people die in the world. Accordingly, every year about 1.7 million people die from tuberculosis disease (TB). Mainly it is common in developing countries including Pakistan where it has the highest death rate.

It is estimated that about 430000 people including 15000 children suffer from TB in Pakistan while more than 70000 people lose life in the country. This spreadable disease prevention needs a drastic measures in the world, especially in Pakistan.