Tayyaba to stay at Pak Sweet Homes till identification of parents: SC

Sophia Siddiqui

Tayyaba, the ten Year old child maid who was allegedly tortured by a sessions judge and his wife was presented before the Supreme Court on Wednesday hearing the suo motu case regarding the ordeal of the little soul. A man named Azam arrived at the Supreme Court claiming to be Tayyaba’s father. He told the CJ that he had three children of which Tayyaba was his eldest.

During the proceedings, the CJ asked Azam when he sent Tayyaba away for work. Azam explained in August 2016, his neighbour took Tayyaba away to look for work. She told him that Tayyaba’s work involved only babysitting and playing with children. He recognized his child after news channels flashed her injured and bruised pictures.

Elaborating on the out-of-court settlement Azam told the court that the additional judge had asked him to stamp his fingerprint on a paper if he wanted to get back his daughter. “I cannot read or write. I did not know what was written on the paper

Tayyaba’s medical report was submitted to the court. According to her medical report, 22 torture marks were found on Tayyaba’s body, including marks from bruises and burns. A wound measuring one square centimetre was also found next to her right eye. The report also stated that the 10-year-old Tayyaba suffers from mental stress but her condition is improving gradually.

The apex court ruled that Tayyaba will stay at Pakistan Sweet Homes till her parents are identified. The case of the alleged torture of the maid caught the media’s attention after she was recovered from the residence of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan, early this month.

Things took a turn, the matter was settled out of court last week and, according to the child’s father, the parents had forgiven the actions in the way of the Almighty. The Chief Justice took suo moto notice of the case, however the child and her father mysteriously disappeared then. After the Supreme Court ordered that the child be produce in court, police sprung to action. Tayyaba was recovered from the suburbs of Islamabad on Sunday.