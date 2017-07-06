Tax exemption on IT exports to boost industry

Islamabad

Tax exemption on Information Technology exports is an incentive of the incumbent government to promote IT industry which will ensure a new era of evolution in the country.

IT is an emerging sector and it requires support to flourish, The current situation is the main reason for tax exemption on IT sector till June 2019.

Federal Government has extended the exemption on exports of IT products and services in federal budget for 2016-17.

Over the last few years, the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MOIT), has taken a number of initiatives for the development of ICTs especially in the arena of access, skills, markets, and governance to attain PM Mohammed Nawaz Sharif’s vision of a Digital Pakistan, an official of MoIT & telecom said.

Led by Minister of state for IT & Telecom Mrs Anusha Rehman, MOIT has successfully created an enabling environment where citizens, companies and the government become technology enabled to avail opportunities being offered to them by what is called the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Every year, MOIT works with the Ministry of Finance, Federal Board of Revenue, and other agencies to introduce new incentives and initiatives that can fast track the trajectory towards a Knowledge Economy and Society.

Likewise , in the Federal Budget 2017-18, one the proposals of Ministry of IT, the Federal Minister of Finance, Mohammed Ishaq Dar has announced a number of concessions for ICT sector which are being appreciated by the Ministry, industry and the users of technology across the Country.

It’s pertinent to mention that in recent budget, Federal Excise Duty on Telecommunication Services has been reduced from 18.5% to 17%.

Sales tax on smart phones was reduced from Rs. 1000 to Rs, 650 per set. Customs Duty on telecom equipment reduced from up to 16% to 9%. Withholding income tax for mobile phone subscribers reduced from 14% to 12.5%.

The MOIT has also started many skill development training and internship programmes, including an ICT4Girls program targeting tens of thousands of school girls, and will shortly launch a massive digital skills training programme that will train more than one million trainees in freelancing.

Certainly the tax incentives gives to the IT and Telecom sector by

the Federal Government will continue strengthening the sector and its growth.—APP